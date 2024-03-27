27-Mar-2024 12:10 PM
Airline Leader Summit: CAE session on operational control now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (27-Mar-2024) the session 'Operations Overview: The Evolution of Airline Nerve Centres' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The session features CAE director of product management for the flight operations platform Zoran Savic discussing the future of operational control centres. [more - CAPA TV]