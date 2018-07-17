Airbus: Widebody market is 'starting to accelerate again, particularly in Asia'

Airbus chief commercial officer Eric Schulz, speaking at the Farnborough International Airshow, said (16-Jul-2018) new business for the A350 is another sign that sales opportunities remain sold for the widebody sector, which he described as an extremely long term market. Mr Shultz said he continues to be "quite confident for the widebody market picking up again in the next 18 months to two years" as there was a "massive wave of widebody orders four to five years ago, and the market had to pause a bit while ramping up in rate, and this is now behind us". Mr Schulz noted the market is "starting to accelerate again, particularly in Asia". [more - original PR]