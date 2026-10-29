Airbus targeting 870 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2026

Airbus reported (28-Oct-2026) the following guidance for 2026, assuming "no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations and its ability to deliver products and services":

Approximately 870 commercial aircraft deliveries;

Adjusted EBIT of approximately EUR7.5 billion;

Free cash flow before customer financing of approximately EUR4.5 billion.

Airbus' guidance is before mergers and acquisitions, and includes the impact of currently applicable tariffs. [more - original PR]