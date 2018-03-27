Airbus signs Skywise data platform deals with FPT Software and easyJet

Airbus signed (27-Mar-2018) two key agreements for its 'Skywise' digital aviation data platform:

FPT Software : Agreement signed to strengthen development of the Skywise ecosystem in Asia. The agreement includes an ambitious training programme for both third party users and software developers;

easyJet: New five year agreement to provide easyJet with predictive maintenance services for its entire fleet of nearly 300 aircraft, using technology that relies on Skywise. This activity builds on trials with the platform that allowed easyJet engineers to remove components before faults occurred, limiting delays and cancellations as a result.

Airbus intends Skywise will become the single platform of reference used by all major aviation players to improve operational performance and business results. Skywise provides users with a single access point to their enriched data by bringing together aviation information from multiple sources into one secure, cloud-based platform physically hosted in Europe. [more - original PR]