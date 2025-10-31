Airbus SAF and sustainability officer: SAF market needs 'kick start'

Airbus APAC SAF and sustainability officer Hélène Burger, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) the aviation industry needs "sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] now and in the long term" and there is a need to "kick start" the market to deliver more affordable SAF. Ms Burger said: "The economics need to work for everybody". She said Airbus is working with authorities and SAF producers with the aim to drive prices down and improve technologies.