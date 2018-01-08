Loading
8-Jan-2018 9:10 AM

Airbus completes assembly of first A321neo ACF

Airbus completed (05-Jan-2018) assembly of the first A321neo Airbus Cabin Flex (ACF) at its facilities in Hamburg. Compared to the previous A321 variant, the most visible modifications are a new rear section and a modified passenger door configuration, where the door located forward of the wing is removed and new overwing emergency exits in the centre section are introduced. The A321neo ACF is currently an option and will become standard for all A321neos around 2020. Airbus confirmed the first delivery of an A321neo ACF to a customer is scheduled for mid 2018. [more - original PR]

