Loading
30-Oct-2025 12:40 PM

Airbus reports 507 aircraft deliveries in nine months ended Sep-2025

Airbus reported (29-Oct-2025) 507 aircraft deliveries in the nine months ended Sep-2025, comprising 62 A220, 392 A320 family, 20 A330 and 33 A350. Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 610, compared to 667 in nine months ended Sep-2024. Airbus reported net orders for 514 aircraft after cancellations, compared to 648 in nine months ended Sep-2024. The order backlog amounted to 8665 commercial aircraft at the end of Sep-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Airbus' commercial aircraft order backlog at the end of Jun-2025 was 8754, with 1H2025 gross orders of 494 and net orders of 402 after cancellations, compared to 327 gross and 310 net orders in 1H2024. This indicated a substantial increase in both gross and net orders in 1H2025 versus the prior year period, though the backlog slightly decreased by Sep-2025 compared to Jun-20251.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More