Airbus reports 507 aircraft deliveries in nine months ended Sep-2025
Airbus reported (29-Oct-2025) 507 aircraft deliveries in the nine months ended Sep-2025, comprising 62 A220, 392 A320 family, 20 A330 and 33 A350. Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 610, compared to 667 in nine months ended Sep-2024. Airbus reported net orders for 514 aircraft after cancellations, compared to 648 in nine months ended Sep-2024. The order backlog amounted to 8665 commercial aircraft at the end of Sep-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airbus' commercial aircraft order backlog at the end of Jun-2025 was 8754, with 1H2025 gross orders of 494 and net orders of 402 after cancellations, compared to 327 gross and 310 net orders in 1H2024. This indicated a substantial increase in both gross and net orders in 1H2025 versus the prior year period, though the backlog slightly decreased by Sep-2025 compared to Jun-20251.