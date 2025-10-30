Airbus reports 507 aircraft deliveries in nine months ended Sep-2025

Airbus' commercial aircraft order backlog at the end of Jun-2025 was 8754, with 1H2025 gross orders of 494 and net orders of 402 after cancellations, compared to 327 gross and 310 net orders in 1H2024. This indicated a substantial increase in both gross and net orders in 1H2025 versus the prior year period, though the backlog slightly decreased by Sep-2025 compared to Jun-20251.