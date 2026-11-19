Airbus planning launch of A220 and A350 stretches within 12 months: Commercial CEO
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Background ✨
Airbus Canada CEO Guillaume Chevasson said A220-500 studies accelerated with a particular focus in 2026, adding it wanted to be ready soon to decide, while Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith cautioned a stretched A220 could arrive too late for Air France after recent A220-300 and A320neo-family choices1 2. Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Christian Scherer previously said it was not prepared to launch an A350 stretch yet, despite customer interest in a larger A350 than the -1000, potentially adding about 40 seats3 4.