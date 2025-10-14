14-Oct-2025 3:43 PM
Airbus opens second Mobile assembly line for A320neo Family
Airbus opened (13-Oct-2025) its second final assembly line (FAL) for the A320neo Family in Mobile, Alabama. The company now operates four A320neo lines in Hamburg, two in Toulouse, two in Mobile and one in Tianjin. Airbus plans to open a second Tianjin assembly line later in 2025. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Airbus delivered the 700th A320 Family aircraft assembled in Tianjin on 08-Jul-2024 and was expected to open a second assembly line at the Tianjin site in early 2026, after previously targeting the end of 2025 for commencement of the new line's operations1 2 3. The expansion in final assembly lines aimed to support Airbus' objective to reach a production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 20264.