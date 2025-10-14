Airbus opens second Mobile assembly line for A320neo Family

Airbus delivered the 700th A320 Family aircraft assembled in Tianjin on 08-Jul-2024 and was expected to open a second assembly line at the Tianjin site in early 2026, after previously targeting the end of 2025 for commencement of the new line's operations1 2 3. The expansion in final assembly lines aimed to support Airbus' objective to reach a production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 20264.