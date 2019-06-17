17-Jun-2019 6:16 PM
Airbus launches 4700nm range A321XLR
Airbus launched (17-Jun-2019) the A321XLR to complement the A321neo family, following "very positive feedback from the market". Key details of the new aircraft programme include:
- Range: 4700nm;
- Capacity: Typical 180 to 220 seats;
- Entry into service: 2023;
- Changes from the A321LR:
- New permanent rear centre tank (RCT) for more fuel volume;
- Modified landing gear for an increased maximum take off weight of 101 tonnes;
- Optimised wing trailing edge flap configuration to preserve the same take off performance and engine thrust requirements as the A321neo;
- Cargo space: New RCT frees up extra underfloor volume for additional cargo and baggage on long range routes. [more - original PR]