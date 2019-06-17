Become a CAPA Member
Airbus launches 4700nm range A321XLR

Airbus launched (17-Jun-2019) the A321XLR to complement the A321neo family, following "very positive feedback from the market". Key details of the new aircraft programme include:

  • Range: 4700nm;
  • Capacity: Typical 180 to 220 seats;
  • Entry into service: 2023;
  • Changes from the A321LR:
    • New permanent rear centre tank (RCT) for more fuel volume;
    • Modified landing gear for an increased maximum take off weight of 101 tonnes;
    • Optimised wing trailing edge flap configuration to preserve the same take off performance and engine thrust requirements as the A321neo;
  • Cargo space: New RCT frees up extra underfloor volume for additional cargo and baggage on long range routes. [more - original PR]

