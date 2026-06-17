Airbus inaugurates second A320 Family final assembly line in Toulouse

Airbus inaugurated (15-Jun-2026) its second A320 Family final assembly line (FAL) in the 122,000sqm central hangar at the Jean-Luc Lagardère facility in Toulouse. The facility integrates digital controls, automated logistics and robotics to optimise workflows and workstation ergonomics. The first FAL employs around 700 workers and the second will progressively ramp up to full capacity, bringing the total workforce across both FALs to nearly 1500. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated: "This facility provides the necessary flexibility and capacity to meet strong market demand, especially for the A321neo, and supports our production ramp up trajectory towards 75 A320 Family aircraft a month". Airbus plans to have 10 A320 Family final assembly lines operational in 2026, comprising four lines in Hamburg, two in Mobile, two in Tianjin and two in Toulouse. [more - original PR]