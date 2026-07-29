    Loading
    29-Jul-2026 4:24 PM

    Airbus head of marketing APAC: A321XLR is ‘built on a successful platform’

    Airbus head of marketing APAC Bence Szabo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the A321XLR aircraft is "built on a successful platform", noting it gives widebody range and a source of "competitive advantage" for airlines. Mr Szabo stated the aircraft provides frequency, destinations and versatility, adding the aircraft provides an experience that feels "premium" and "comfortable".

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More