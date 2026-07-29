Airbus head of marketing APAC: A321XLR is ‘built on a successful platform’

Airbus head of marketing APAC Bence Szabo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) the A321XLR aircraft is "built on a successful platform", noting it gives widebody range and a source of "competitive advantage" for airlines. Mr Szabo stated the aircraft provides frequency, destinations and versatility, adding the aircraft provides an experience that feels "premium" and "comfortable".