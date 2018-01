Airbus, via its official Weibo account, announced (19-Jan-2018) 1546 Airbus aircraft were operated by Chinese airlines as of 31-Dec-2017, accounting for half of the 100 seat plus fleet in operation in China. Airbus aircraft in operation in China include 1309 A320 family aircraft, 216 A330s and the remainder comprising A380s, A300Fs and ACJs.