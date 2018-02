Airbus announced (14-Feb-2018) the first customer delivery of the A321LR is expected in late 2018. The aircraft is capable of accommodating up to 240 passengers in a high density single class layout or 206 passengers in a two class configuration. The aircraft will be capable of operating up to 4000nm in a two class layout. Airbus has a firm order backlog of more than 100 A321LR aircraft. [more - original PR]