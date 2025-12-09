Loading
9-Dec-2025 10:29 AM

Airbus completes acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems sites in US, Europe and Morocco

Airbus completed (08-Dec-2025) its acquisition of the following assets from Spirit AeroSystems:

Airbus received compensation of USD439 million and certain amounts to settle liabilities under the provision of the purchase agreements. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

