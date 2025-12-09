Airbus completes acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems sites in US, Europe and Morocco

Airbus completed (08-Dec-2025) its acquisition of the following assets from Spirit AeroSystems:

Airbus Aerosystems Kinston: A350 fuselage sections site in Kinston, North Carolina;

Airbus Atlantic Cadréan: A350 fuselage sections site in Saint-Nazaire;

Airbus Atlantic Maroc Aero: A320 and A321 components site in Casablanca;

Airbus Belfast: Production of A220 wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast;

Prestwick Aerosystems: Production of A320 and A350 wing components in Prestwick, Scotland;

Production of A220 pylons will be transferred from Wichita, Kansas to Saint-Eloi, Toulouse.

Airbus received compensation of USD439 million and certain amounts to settle liabilities under the provision of the purchase agreements. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]