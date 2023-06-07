Airbus announces new A220 cabin features

Airbus announced (06-Jun-2023) new cabin features for the A200 Family, following feedback from the market. The cabin enhancements include the 'Airspace XL Bin' provided by Diehl Aviation, which offers increased capacity and lighter weight. Airbus will also integrate a redesigned and improved passenger service unit (PSU), provided by Astronics Corporation, and an enhanced ceiling. This is the first PSU collaboration between Astronics and Airbus. An optional third LED light is also offered, located under the new bin. The new A220 Airspace XL Bins will become available from 2025 and will be retrofittable and offer increased capacity of around 19 more passenger bags on the A220-300. They will also accommodate longer and heavier payload items due to a four frame design. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]