Airbus and EIB sign EUR1bn loan as part of EUR3bn funding package

Airbus and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed (29-Jun-2026) a EUR1 billion loan agreement to support the European aerospace sector. The funding will support Airbus' research and development in France, Germany and Spain through to 2030, covering technology and systems for commercial aviation, security and defence. The financing is the first tranche of a EUR3 billion commitment to Airbus, which is "the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]