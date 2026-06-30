Airbus and EIB sign EUR1bn loan as part of EUR3bn funding package
Airbus and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed (29-Jun-2026) a EUR1 billion loan agreement to support the European aerospace sector. The funding will support Airbus' research and development in France, Germany and Spain through to 2030, covering technology and systems for commercial aviation, security and defence. The financing is the first tranche of a EUR3 billion commitment to Airbus, which is "the largest corporate loan ever authorised by the EIB". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
The EIB previously backed aerospace R&D with a EUR500 million finance contract for Airbus Group’s innovation programmes, lifting total EIB support for Airbus Group since 2011 to EUR1.3 billion.1 The EIB also funded propulsion R&D via a EUR500 million agreement with Safran for next‑generation narrowbody engines, primarily in France.2 Separately, Airbus moved to optimise its debt profile through a cash tender offer for up to EUR1 billion of Euro Medium-Term Notes.3