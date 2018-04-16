Airbus: 251 tonne A330neo variant to offer up to 1500nm more range

Airbus confirmed (13-Apr-2018) it will offer an increased range version of the A330neo, with take off weight increased from 242 to 251 tonnes. The higher take off weight will add up to 1500nm in range compared to typical A330s in service today, enabling the opening of new markets with better aircraft economic efficiency, according to A330neo aircraft integration and flight testing integrated product team leader Jean-Christophe Bonjour. [more - original PR]