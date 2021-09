airBaltic received (16-Sep-2021) its sixth of seven planned A220-300 deliveries for 2021. The aircraft (registration YL-ABE) is part of carrier's orders for 50 A220-300 aircraft, with airBaltic holding a further 30 options and purchase rights. airBaltic completed a transition to an A220-300 fleet in May-2020. It has handled 6.5 million passengers on the aircraft, completing 78,246 flights over 175,312 block hours. [more - original PR]