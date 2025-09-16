airBaltic reports improving commercial performance in summer 2025

airBaltic reported (15-Sep-2025) preliminary data for Jul-2025 and Aug-2025 shows positive momentum. The carrier state that while pricing actions led to a slight reduction in load factor and passenger volumes were lower due to reduced capacity, the overall impact remained positive, as evidenced by strong RASK growth. CFO Vitolds Jakovļevs said further RASK improvements are expected in Sep-2025, with macroeconomic conditions in core Baltic markets improving from 2Q2025. An improvement in ticket yield was achieved through ongoing network adjustments, targeted commercial initiatives and improvement in the macroeconomic situation in the Baltic states. Ticket yield exceeded estimates with a 12% increase for Aug-2025. airBaltic continues to target 5.2 million to 5.4 million passengers in 2025 and revenue of EUR780 million to EUR800 million. Interim CEO Pauls Cālītis commented: "We are pleased to see stronger commercial performance this summer, driven by adaptability to market conditions and a clear focus on yield recovery during peak season". [more - original PR]