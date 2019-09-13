airBaltic identifies factors negatively affecting 1H2019 financial results

airBaltic stated (Sep-2019) consolidated 1H2019 financial results were affected by a price increase of CO2 emission allowances, with a negative impact of EUR2 million, and changes in IFRS 16 accounting standards, which increased costs for the lease of Q400 aircraft by EUR2 million year-on-year. Other factors affecting results included the negative impact of an increase in pilot, crew and technician salaries and an increase in deicing costs due to weather conditions being less favourable than in 1H2018. airBaltic Corporation however operated in line with expectations for 2019. [more - original PR]