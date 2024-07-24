24-Jul-2024 9:39 AM
AirAsia to launch Kota Kinabalu and Kuching services to Kuala Lumpur Subang
AirAsia announced (23-Jul-2024) plans to launch 14 times weekly Kuala Lumpur Subang-Kota Kinabalu and 14 times weekly Kuala Lumpur Subang-Kuching services from 30-Aug-2024 with A320 equipment. AirAsia MD Fareh Mazputra stated the decision to operate from Kuala Lumpur Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) is driven by "several compelling factors and opportunities". Mr Fareh said these include the airport's location and proximity to the city centre and surrounding suburbs, as well as its smaller size and lower passenger volume. [more - original PR]