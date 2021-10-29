29-Oct-2021 9:03 AM
airasia Super App now selling flights from over 700 airlines
AirAsia announced (28-Oct-2021) the airasia Super App has expanded its flight and hotel offerings, now partnering with over 700 international carriers flying to over 300 destinations. These include Air Canada, Air France, Air Mauritius, Bamboo Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, flydubai, Go First, KLM, Mahan Air, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Philippine Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines. The app can now secure travel deals to multiple destinations outside of AirAsia's network. [more - original PR]