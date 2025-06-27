AirAsia launches four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Darwin service

AirAsia launched (27-Jun-2025) four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Darwin service. Northern Territory's Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill stated: "This new direct route connects the Territory to one of Southeast Asia's major hubs". Ms Cahill added: "It means more tourists, more trade opportunities, and more international exposure for local business. It's a practical step toward rebuilding the economy and strengthening people-to-people ties". [more - original PR]