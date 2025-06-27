AirAsia launches four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Darwin service
AirAsia launched (27-Jun-2025) four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Darwin service. Northern Territory's Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill stated: "This new direct route connects the Territory to one of Southeast Asia's major hubs". Ms Cahill added: "It means more tourists, more trade opportunities, and more international exposure for local business. It's a practical step toward rebuilding the economy and strengthening people-to-people ties". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia scheduled the Kuala Lumpur-Darwin service to commence on 27-Jun-2025 with A321 aircraft, offering approximately 100,000 seats annually on the route. The Northern Territory Government highlighted that this service would improve accessibility and affordability for Territorians, and emphasised the importance of air connectivity for economic and business growth in the region1.