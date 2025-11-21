21-Nov-2025 12:18 PM
Air Transat to launch Toronto-Accra service from Jun-2026
Air Transat announced (20-Nov-2025) plans to launch twice weekly Toronto Pearson-Accra service from 17-Jun-2026 to 22-Oct-2026. No other carriers operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Transat recently announced several new long haul routes from Toronto and Montreal, including Toronto-Berlin and Montreal-Agadir, and planned to increase frequencies on services from Toronto to Berlin, Lima, and Istanbul to three times weekly for summer 2026, further diversifying its transatlantic network and targeting underserved markets1 2.