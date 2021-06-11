11-Jun-2021 8:43 AM
Air Transat outlines strategic objectives to 2026 and beyond
Air Transat outlined (10-Jun-2021) its strategic plan, with the following objectives:
- During 2021: Stabilise the business by streamlining operations and laying the foundations for a recovery that will ensure long term viability after the pandemic;
- During the 2022 to 2026 period: Make the corporation profitable again and complete its transformation to achieve a level of profitability that exceeds pre-pandemic levels, as well as grow in new markets;
- After 2026: Leverage achievements to propel Transat toward a new growth phase;
- The carrier will implement or continue certain changes:
- Refocus airline operations and redefine the network by ensuring a greater presence in eastern Canada and Montreal and forge alliances to strengthen the network;
- Reduce costs and increase flexibility, particularly by renegotiating some commitments, including fleet and real estate, by refocusing on airline businesses and a significant simplifying of the organisation;
- Optimise financing structure over the long term;
- Increase efficiency by streamlining the fleet and bringing its average age down, centred around two types of Airbus aircraft, improving aircraft usage, reducing seasonal fluctuations and enhancing revenue management practices. [more - original PR]