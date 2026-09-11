Air Transat CEO: Results 'significantly impacted' by higher fuel prices in Q3FY2026

Air Transat president and CEO Annick Guérard stated (10-Sep-2026) the company's results for Q3FY2026, ended 31-Jul-2026, were "significantly impacted" by higher fuel prices, which "remained elevated well beyond expectations and were the primary driver of lower profitability". Ms Guérard continued: "While revenues grew with added capacity, competitive market conditions limited our ability to pass these higher fuel costs on to customers, resulting in softer load factors and yields". She added Air Transat remains focused on restoring its profitability. [more - original PR]