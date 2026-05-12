12-May-2026 4:27 PM
Air Tanzania planning Moscow service
Air Tanzania, via its official Facebook account, announced (08-May-2026) plans to commence Moscow service "soon". There are no regular scheduled nonstop services between Tanzania and Russia, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.
Background ✨
Russia and Tanzania’s aeronautical authorities revised the 1978 air services agreement in Jul-2023, granting unrestricted third/fourth freedom rights and allowing Tanzania’s designated airlines to serve Moscow and other Russian points, including via third countries.1 Russia’s Transport Ministry later said practical steps for launching services to Tanzania were discussed with Tanzania’s ambassador in Moscow, with an end-2024 expectation.2