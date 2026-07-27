Air Tanzania commences Dar Es Salaam-Muscat service

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority issued approval for Air Tanzania to operate nonstop three times weekly services from Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar to Muscat from 25-Jul-2026.1 Air Tanzania director of marketing and commercial services Dominic Louis said it was preparing to commence Muscat operations, while deputy manager for public relations Jerry Ngewe said it aimed to add new African destinations and was expected to start Shinyanga service in Sep-2026.2