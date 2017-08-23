Air Tahiti Nui: New fleet and new passenger management system to open up Asian routes

Air Tahiti Nui reported (Aug-2017) its outlook for 2017:
- Work underway to configure incoming fleet, including the definition of the type of cabin and travel classes. This will continue into 2018 with the final choice of seats and engines for the Boeing 787-9;
- Deliveries of the four new 787 aircraft will be staggered between Oct-2018, and Sep-2019, before the A340-300s are withdrawn from service;
- Operations to undergo an organisational reworking in preparation for ETOPS certification of A340-300 aircraft. This was requested in advance in order to prepare the teams for new working procedures prior to the arrival of the new 787 fleet in 2019;
- New passenger management system (PMS) - implemented in 2016 - will make it possible to develop the opportunities offered by the new Amadeus platform, and in particular to undertake sales and marketing initiatives to improve results and open up new markets;
- New fleet and PMS expected to enable the development of routes into Asia;
- Changes to internal organisation and structure to be made, with the need to reach new formalised agreements with social partners. The first part of the positions classification project undertaken by the HR department in 2015 will also be finalised during 2017. The carrier aspires to introduce a system to contribute to employee performance, and create the framework for employee career development, with a human resources management information system to support this initiative;
- IT projects will also focus on improving employee experience with the implementation of tablets for our air crews, mechanics, and sales staff, the integration of solutions to manage customer relations, and more specifically complaints and on-board catering;
- New head office telecom equipment and data processing to be installed, scheduled for 3Q2018. [more - original PR]