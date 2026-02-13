Loading
Air Tahiti Nui appoints new CEO

Air Tahiti Nui board of directors appointed (12-Feb-2026) Lionel Guérin as CEO, effective 11-Feb-2026. Mr Guérin joined the board in Apr-2025 and succeeds Philippe Marie in the role. Mr Guérin previously served in leadership and executive roles across Air France, Airlinair, Transavia France and HOP!, having most recently served with Air Moana. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Tahiti Nui previously appointed Philippe Marie as CEO, succeeding Michel Monvoisin, with Mr Marie having most recently served as president of MARARA Paiement, a Tahitian financial institution1. Lionel Guérin was also appointed president and CEO of Air Moana, effective immediately, prior to his new role at Air Tahiti Nui2.

