Air T Inc enters into sale and implementation deed to acquire Rex Airlines

Air T Inc entered (21-Oct-2025) into a sale and implementation deed with the administrators of Rex Airlines and certain of its subsidiaries. Air T expects to close the acquisition of the carrier by the end of 2025 if creditor and other approvals are obtained. Rex's financing arrangements will be restructured in connection with the acquisition. Air T stated the proposed agreement "contemplates a continuation and growth of Rex's regional airline business and continuing employment for its workforce". Air T added that it "likes the Rex Saab 340 programme" and intends to fund the carrier's engine renewal programme and return its fleet to service. [more - original PR]