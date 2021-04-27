Air Seychelles to operate additional Dubai service in May-2021 for Eid holidays

Air Seychelles announced (26-Apr-2021) plans to operate an additional service from Dubai to Seychelles on 11-May-2021, returning on 15-May-2021, for the Eid holiday period. The airline noted Seychelles is a visa free destination for all nationalities and travellers may enter the country regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status with no quarantine requirements. All travellers must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate. [more - original PR]