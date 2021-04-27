Air Seychelles to commence Bucharest charter operations in Apr-2021

Air Seychelles announced (26-Apr-2021) plans to operate a series of charter services from Bucharest to Seychelles from 30-Apr-2021 to 17-May-2021. The airline will operate the services with 168 seat A320neo equipment and will make a refuelling stop in Cairo. The airline expects to handle more than 500 visitors from Romania to Seychelles and plans to operate additional Bucharest charter services in Aug-2021 and Dec-2021. [more - original PR]