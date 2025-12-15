Loading
Air Seychelles CEO: 'Our mindset is to always be in problem-solving mode'

Air Seychelles CEO Sandy Benoiton, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Our mindset is to always be in problem-solving mode, to expect the unexpected and always have different scenarios". Mr Benoiton cited the change in government in the Seychelles during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding: "The political cycle is only five years forwards. In terms of having a long term vision, it's completely difficult… We have to put in the work and we have to be resilient".

