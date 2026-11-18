18-Nov-2026 4:55 PM
Air Serbia to suspend Belgrade-Guangzhou service from Nov-2026
Air Serbia plans to suspend twice weekly Belgrade-Guangzhou service from 27-Nov-2026, as per a 17-Nov-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. China Southern Airlines also operates the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek said the Belgrade-Guangzhou service was "under question" for summer 2027, citing a 26% market decline between Serbia and China in the nine months ended Sep-2026.1 He added the carrier reduced the route to one weekly frequency during summer 2026 while evaluating performance.2 Air Serbia and China Southern planned to launch codeshare operations from Oct-2026 covering Guangzhou and Shanghai routes.3