Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek said the Belgrade-Guangzhou service was "under question" for summer 2027, citing a 26% market decline between Serbia and China in the nine months ended Sep-2026.1 He added the carrier reduced the route to one weekly frequency during summer 2026 while evaluating performance.2 Air Serbia and China Southern planned to launch codeshare operations from Oct-2026 covering Guangzhou and Shanghai routes.3