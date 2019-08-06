Air Serbia reports EUR12m net profit in 2018, notes growth in ancillary and charter revenue

Air Serbia reported (05-Aug-2019) a EUR12.2 million net profit in 2018, attributing the result to business improvements, preparation for network expansion and process optimisation. Air Serbia recorded EUR283 million in revenue and EUR16 million in net profit in 2017, as previously reported by CAPA. Ancillary sales increased almost five fold year-on-year to EUR6.9 million and revenue from charter operations increased 40% to EUR20.7 million. Online sales increased 3% and accounted for a third of total sales. The carrier handled 2.5 million passengers in 2018 and reported 4030 million ASK and a load factor of 71.2%. Charter brand Aviolet handled 223,000 passengers, an increase of 28%, and performed 958 aircraft movements. [more - original PR - English/Serbian]