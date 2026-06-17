Air Serbia launches new loyalty programme
Air Serbia launched (16-Jun-2026) ELEVATE, a new loyalty programme. ELEVATE allows members to earn points for every purchase of an airfare or additional services. The programme offers options such as reward flights, additional luggage, selecting seats, access to premium lounges and upgrades to business class. Air Serbia will continue to develop and improve ELEVATE together with partners and other airlines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Serbia previously signed a five year partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut to implement its GRAVTY platform as the foundation for a new loyalty programme planned for launch in Mar-2026.1 It also signed agreements with Visa and later Banca Intesa to develop cobranded Visa debit and credit cards linked to the planned programme, enabling cardholders to earn benefits through everyday shopping.2 3