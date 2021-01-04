Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Jan-2021 3:19 PM

Air Serbia confirms recapitalisation by government, state ownership increased to 82%

Air Serbia confirmed (31-Dec-2020) the Serbian Government recapitalised the airline and increased its ownership share from 51% to 82%. Etihad Airways' share in Air Serbia decreased from 49% to 18%. Air Serbia stated: "The increase of the share capital of the Company was undertaken in order to eliminate the disturbances in the economy caused by the pandemic". CEO Duncan Naysmith said that with the recapitalisation, "the foundations have been created for further uninterrupted business", in combination with "fundamental measures to rationalize the company's operations". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More