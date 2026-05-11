Air Serbia CEO: Why would carriers in an alliance share benefits with competitors?

Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) there is little incentive to share benefits within alliances. Mr Marek said: "You have an alliance, but within the alliance, you have a JV, but the rest of the guys are competitors, so they have no interest to share. If they have an economy of scale value, why would they share with their competitors?". [more - CAPA TV]