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    11-May-2026 9:18 AM

    Air Serbia CEO: Why would carriers in an alliance share benefits with competitors?

    Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) there is little incentive to share benefits within alliances. Mr Marek said: "You have an alliance, but within the alliance, you have a JV, but the rest of the guys are competitors, so they have no interest to share. If they have an economy of scale value, why would they share with their competitors?". [more - CAPA TV]

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