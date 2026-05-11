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    11-May-2026 9:17 AM

    Air Serbia CEO: The smaller carrier is better off without a global alliance

    Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) being part of an alliance forces customers to certain choices and those choices can result in higher costs for the customer. Mr Marek said: "As long as these kind of restrictions remain in an alliance, I believe that the smaller carrier is better off without". Mr Marek added: "The customer should be in the centre and he has to have a free choice in how he wants to move". [more - CAPA TV]

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