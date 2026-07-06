Air Sénégal reports progress on cabin crew training for incoming 737 fleet

Air Sénégal confirmed it pursued nine Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and commenced pilot training, with Boeing providing financial support plus training, maintenance and logistics programmes for entry into service.1 It said the 737 MAX would consolidate the regional network before expansion into diaspora and tourism markets in Europe and the Middle East, while reducing reliance on leasing.1 Air Sénégal also outlined a broader plan to acquire 15 additional Boeing aircraft by 2035.2