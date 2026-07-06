Air Sénégal reports progress on cabin crew training for incoming 737 fleet
Air Sénégal commenced (03-Jul-2026) cabin crew training to prepare for the introduction of Boeing 737NG and 737 MAX aircraft. The airline completed 737 training for 90 out of its 148 cabin crew. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier plans to introduce six 737NGs, one 737F and nine 737 MAXs. [more - original PR - French]
Background ✨
Air Sénégal confirmed it pursued nine Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and commenced pilot training, with Boeing providing financial support plus training, maintenance and logistics programmes for entry into service.1 It said the 737 MAX would consolidate the regional network before expansion into diaspora and tourism markets in Europe and the Middle East, while reducing reliance on leasing.1 Air Sénégal also outlined a broader plan to acquire 15 additional Boeing aircraft by 2035.2