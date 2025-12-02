2-Dec-2025 1:01 PM
Air Premia to commence Seoul-Washington service in Apr-2026
Air Premia scheduled plans to commence four times weekly Seoul Incheon-Washington Dulles service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 24-Apr-2026, as per a 01-Dec-2025 GDS inventory and timetable display. Korean Air also operates the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Air Premia continued to expand its long haul network from Seoul Incheon, recently increasing frequencies on US routes such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, and launching or resuming services to destinations including Seattle and Honolulu, all operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, and US carriers also served these routes, indicating a competitive trans-Pacific market environment1 2 3 4 5.