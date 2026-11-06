Air Premia removes seats from 787-9 to expand pitch in economy class

Air Premia completed (05-Nov-2026) work to reconfigure another Boeing 787-9 (HL8703) to 326 seats, down from 344 seats, increasing the economy class pitch from 31in to 33in. The airline has now completed works to expand the economy class seat pitch on eight of its nine 787-9s to 33in or more, and plans to complete works on its remaining 787-9 in 1H2027. Air Premia stated the reconfiguration project is intended "to further enhance passenger comfort across its long-haul operations... recognising the vital importance of personal space on long haul flights". [more - original PR]