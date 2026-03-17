Air Premia removes seats from 787-9 to expand pitch in economy class

Air Premia completed (16-Mar-2026) work to reconfigure one Boeing 787-9 (HL8701) to 326 seats, down from 344 seats, in order to increase the economy class pitch from 31in to 33in. The airline plans to complete works to expand the economy class seat pitch on all aircraft in its fleet to 33in or more by the end of 2026. Air Premia stated it is "committed to continuously improving seat space and the cabin environment so that passengers travelling on long-haul routes can enjoy a more comfortable journey". [more - original PR]