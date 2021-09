Air Peace, via its official Facebook account, announced (23-Sep-2021) it received its fourth Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline deployed its first three E195-E2s into service in Jul-2021. Air Peace chairman and CEO Allen Onyema commented: "We are supposed to have received more of these aircraft before now but the scarcity of dollar has delayed this" (Vanguard, 23-Sep-2021).