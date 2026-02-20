20-Feb-2026 4:08 PM
Air Peace opens executive lounge at Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport
Air Peace, via its official Twitter account, announced (16-Feb-2026) it opened an executive lounge at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal 2. The lounge is for first and business class passengers.
Background ✨
Delta Air Lines also inaugurated a newly renovated premium lounge at Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport on 01-Jul-2025, providing additional amenities such as WiFi and private relaxation spaces1. The airport has seen several new lounge openings recently, including facilities by The Alternative Bank and MTN Nigeria, catering to different passenger segments2 3.