Air Niugini welcomes first airBaltic pilots as part of A220 operations and training programme

Air Niugini welcomed (09-Oct-2026) the first two A220 pilots from airBaltic, as part of a 12 month arrangement for 30 pilots to join Air Niugini - supporting A220 operations and contributing to the training and development of its flight crew. The initiative forms part of Air Niugini's broader workforce development programme as the airline continues to train and qualify its own pilots for its growing A220 fleet. The remaining pilots are expected to join Air Niugini "progressively over the next two months". [more - original PR]