14-Aug-2026 11:29 AM
Air Niugini provides update on operations at Mount Hagen, Hoskins and Kiunga amid runway works
Air Niugini provided (13-Aug-2026) the following temporary changes to services at Mount Hagen Kagamuga Airport, Hoskins Airport and Kiunga Airport, owing to major runway rehabilitation and upgrade works being undertaken by the National Airports Corporation:
- Mount Hagen:
- Works require all services to operate using Dash 8-200/300 aircraft, with these restrictions expected to remain in place until Oct-2026, when project progress allows for the return of larger Q400 and Fokker aircraft. The runway works are scheduled for completion in early Dec-2026, after which the airport will be capable of handling Air Niugini's A220 and Boeing 737 aircraft;
- To minimise the impact of capacity reductions at Mount Hagen, Air Niugini has increased Port Moresby-Goroka frequency from twice to three times daily using Fokker and Q400 equipment;
- Hoskins:
- Works will restrict operations to Dash 8 aircraft until mid Sep-2026, when the runway will be reopened to larger Q400 equipment. The airport will be capable of handling Air Niguini's A220 and 737 aircraft upon completion of all airport upgrade works later in 2026;
- Kiunga:
- Services are scheduled to resume on 27-Sep-2026 following the completion of runway rehabilitation works. Services were suspended in Jan-2026 to facilitate the project, which will enable larger Q400 aircraft to operate at the airport. [more - original PR]