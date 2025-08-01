Air Niugini CEO: A220 a 'remarkably versatile' aircraft

Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the carrier is "excited and anxious" about the delivery of its first A220 in Sep-2025. Mr Seddon said: "The A220 is a remarkably versatile aircraft, and we are joining a credible fraternity of aircraft operators". He said the aircraft will "expand our network" in terms of destinations and frequency, adding: "It will service domestic and international routes and provide versatility". He said the A220 will also "present challenges" for airport infrastructure needs. Mr Seddon noted: "We're replacing 65% of our fleet over the course of the next four years, an almighty but necessary task".