Air Niugini CEO: A220 a 'remarkably versatile' aircraft
Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the carrier is "excited and anxious" about the delivery of its first A220 in Sep-2025. Mr Seddon said: "The A220 is a remarkably versatile aircraft, and we are joining a credible fraternity of aircraft operators". He said the aircraft will "expand our network" in terms of destinations and frequency, adding: "It will service domestic and international routes and provide versatility". He said the A220 will also "present challenges" for airport infrastructure needs. Mr Seddon noted: "We're replacing 65% of our fleet over the course of the next four years, an almighty but necessary task".
Background ✨
Air Niugini undertook a USD700 million re-fleeting programme to introduce eleven A220 aircraft, with both pilots and cabin crew completing specialised training ahead of the first delivery in September 20251 2. Five out of 13 designated airports in Papua New Guinea were prepared to accommodate the A220 at entry into service, while further airport upgrades were required for wider deployment3.